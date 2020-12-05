Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik in no mood to give explanation for stormy exit

Mid-Day Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Television actress Kavita Kaushik, who left the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 following a spat with fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik earlier this week, is in no mood to offer explanation for her behaviour.

"Dear youtubers, n those messaging n calling for interviews pls know that if I cared to give more explanations I...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: desimartini - Published
News video: Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Aly Evicted, Kavita Walks Out

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Aly Evicted, Kavita Walks Out 04:03

 Bigg Boss 14 had prepared us for a dhamakedaar week when Salman Khan had announced that the finale would be in a week and there would just be four contestants who would be progressing to the finals. But what we had still not expected was to see two contestants getting out of the house on the same...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14 Challengers’ Premiere Highlights: Rahul Vaidya Walks Out Of The Show [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Challengers’ Premiere Highlights: Rahul Vaidya Walks Out Of The Show

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who was one of the most popular and adored contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house, walked out of the show last night after host Salman Khan offered him a voluntary exit. Finalists..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 06:00Published
Daily Punch - Aly Goni And Kavita Kaushik Evicted From Bigg Boss 14 [Video]

Daily Punch - Aly Goni And Kavita Kaushik Evicted From Bigg Boss 14

Aly Goni And Kavita Kaushik Evicted From Bigg Boss 14. Jasmin Bhasin Leaves The House Due To Medical Reasons. In other news Akshay Kumar has signed yet another film. He would be reuniting with Mission..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:06Published
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Gony Goes On Rampage After Fight With Kavita [Video]

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Gony Goes On Rampage After Fight With Kavita

Last night's episode of Bigg Boss was all about Aly V/S Kavita as the audiences witnessed one of the biggest fights of the season break out between the two. What started as a task and a war-of-words..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 04:41Published