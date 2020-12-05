Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik in no mood to give explanation for stormy exit
Saturday, 5 December 2020 () Television actress Kavita Kaushik, who left the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 following a spat with fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik earlier this week, is in no mood to offer explanation for her behaviour.
"Dear youtubers, n those messaging n calling for interviews pls know that if I cared to give more explanations I...
Bigg Boss 14 had prepared us for a dhamakedaar week when Salman Khan had announced that the finale would be in a week and there would just be four contestants who would be progressing to the finals. But what we had still not expected was to see two contestants getting out of the house on the same...
Singer Rahul Vaidya, who was one of the most popular and adored contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house, walked out of the show last night after host Salman Khan offered him a voluntary exit. Finalists..
Aly Goni And Kavita Kaushik Evicted From Bigg Boss 14. Jasmin Bhasin Leaves The House Due To Medical Reasons. In other news Akshay Kumar has signed yet another film. He would be reuniting with Mission..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:06Published