Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Katy Perry is opening up about being a first time mom and the challenges that she’s facing. The 36-year-old singer and American Idol judge became a mom to Daisy Dove at the end of August with fiance, Orlando Bloom. Katy spoke to Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness during David Lynch Foundation’s “Meditate America” [...]