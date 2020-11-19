Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

We Can Be Heroes trailer: Superhero kids fight Priyanka Chopra and aliens in Robert Rodriguez film

Indian Express Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: We Can Be Heroes Movie - Priyanka Chopra, Pedro Pascal

We Can Be Heroes Movie - Priyanka Chopra, Pedro Pascal 02:56

 We Can Be Heroes Movie - Priyanka Chopra & Pedro Pascal - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: When alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, their kids are whisked away to a government safe house. But whip-smart tween Missy Moreno (Yaya Gosselin) will stop at nothing to rescue her superhero...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

We Can Be Heroes on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]

We Can Be Heroes on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix superhero movie We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez. It stars Priyanka Chopra, Christian Slater, Pedro Pascal, Sung Kang, Boyd Holbrook, Taylor..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:43Published
We Can Be Heroes Movie (2021) [Video]

We Can Be Heroes Movie (2021)

We Can Be Heroes Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, their kids are whisked away to a government safe house. But whip-smart tween Missy Moreno (Yaya..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:44Published
We Can Be Heroes on Netflix - Official Teaser Trailer [Video]

We Can Be Heroes on Netflix - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for the superhero movie We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez. It stars Priyanka Chopra, Christian Slater, Pedro Pascal, Sung Kang, Boyd Holbrook, Taylor..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:35Published