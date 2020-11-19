We Can Be Heroes trailer: Superhero kids fight Priyanka Chopra and aliens in Robert Rodriguez film

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources We Can Be Heroes on Netflix - Official Trailer



Check out the official trailer for the Netflix superhero movie We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez. It stars Priyanka Chopra, Christian Slater, Pedro Pascal, Sung Kang, Boyd Holbrook, Taylor.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:43 Published 4 hours ago We Can Be Heroes Movie (2021)



We Can Be Heroes Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, their kids are whisked away to a government safe house. But whip-smart tween Missy Moreno (Yaya.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:44 Published 2 weeks ago We Can Be Heroes on Netflix - Official Teaser Trailer



Check out the official teaser trailer for the superhero movie We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez. It stars Priyanka Chopra, Christian Slater, Pedro Pascal, Sung Kang, Boyd Holbrook, Taylor.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago