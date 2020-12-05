Amid farmers' protest, Kangana Ranaut in legal mess one more time for her 'same Dadi' tweet
Saturday, 5 December 2020 () It was Kangana Ranaut versus not just Diljit Dosanjh but several other Punjabi artistes as well as the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Friday with the actor's comments against an elderly participant in farmers' protest leading to a bitter war of words and demands for an apology.
Actor Kangana Ranaut, who doesn't shy away from voicing her opinion on political matters, is now facing legal proceedings for sharing a fake Twitter post which showed the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' Bilkis Bano taking part in the farmers' protest. Kangana, while retweeting the post, alleged that Bilkis Bano...
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on the protests by farmers against 3 recent agricultural reforms. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister..
