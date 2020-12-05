Amid farmers' protest, Kangana Ranaut in legal mess one more time for her 'same Dadi' tweet

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Farmer protest: Will govt make MSP law? FM Nirmala answers #HTLS2020



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on the protests by farmers against 3 recent agricultural reforms. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:16 Published 7 hours ago Mika Singh to Kangana: Shame on you



Singer Mika Singh is upset with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman, who had joined the farmers' protest, as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. #MikaSingh.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:29 Published 12 hours ago GHMC polls counting underway: Will BJP make a mark in South? | Oneindia News



PM Narendra Modi says the world is watching India for cheap, safe vaccine at all-party meet to discuss Covid response; Legal notice sent to Kangana over derogatory tweet on farmers; Counting underway.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:03 Published 19 hours ago