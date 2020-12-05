Global  
 

Amid farmers' protest, Kangana Ranaut in legal mess one more time for her 'same Dadi' tweet

Mid-Day Saturday, 5 December 2020
It was Kangana Ranaut versus not just Diljit Dosanjh but several other Punjabi artistes as well as the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Friday with the actor's comments against an elderly participant in farmers' protest leading to a bitter war of words and demands for an apology.

Ranaut, who made headlines with her...
Video Credit: ANI
News video: Kangana gets legal notice for fake tweet on Bilkis Bano

Kangana gets legal notice for fake tweet on Bilkis Bano 02:06

 Actor Kangana Ranaut, who doesn't shy away from voicing her opinion on political matters, is now facing legal proceedings for sharing a fake Twitter post which showed the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' Bilkis Bano taking part in the farmers' protest. Kangana, while retweeting the post, alleged that Bilkis Bano...

