'RHOP': Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels Set to Meet for the First Time in Season 5 Reunion
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
The cast members, inlcuding Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon and Dr. Wendy Osefo, will also try to end their unresolved issues in addition to confronting each other.
The cast members, inlcuding Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon and Dr. Wendy Osefo, will also try to end their unresolved issues in addition to confronting each other.
|
|
You Might Like