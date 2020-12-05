Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'RHOP': Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels Set to Meet for the First Time in Season 5 Reunion

AceShowbiz Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
The cast members, inlcuding Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon and Dr. Wendy Osefo, will also try to end their unresolved issues in addition to confronting each other.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like