Sidharth Shukla to romance Sonia Rathee in Broken But Beautiful 3

Mid-Day Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Sidharth Shukla is all set to make his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful - Season 3. On Thursday, producer Ekta Kapoor unveiled the third season by introducing the new cast. Sonia Rathee has been roped in as the female lead.

"It's more powerful to fall out of love than in love," she posted. The first two seasons featured...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Siddharth Shukla to star in 'Broken but beautiful 3' , teaser out

Siddharth Shukla to star in 'Broken but beautiful 3' , teaser out 00:55

 Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharh Shukla will next be seen in a web series titled 'Broken but beautiful' alongside Sonia Rathee. #SiddharthShukla #Sehnaazgill #BrokenButBeautiful

