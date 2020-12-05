Global  
 

Pottering around! Madhuri Dixit does a Harry Potter marathon; shares nerdy selfie

Mid-Day Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
A marathon-viewing of Harry Potter films seems to have cast a spell on Madhuri Dixit-Nene. She was in a mood to goof around. "Goofing around after a Harry Potter film marathon. Expecto Patronum. #Potterhead," she posted with a photograph in the trademark Potter glasses.


Video Credit: Simon&Schuster - Published
News video: Harry Potter Paper Models

Harry Potter Paper Models 00:34

 Harry Potter Paper Models contains all the materials and instructions needed to make 22 paper models of landmarks, buildings, and other places that appear in the Harry Potter Wizarding World. Create detailed replicas of Hogwarts castle, Gringotts Wizarding Bank, and Hagrid's hut, along with other...

