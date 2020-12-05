Pottering around! Madhuri Dixit does a Harry Potter marathon; shares nerdy selfie
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
A marathon-viewing of Harry Potter films seems to have cast a spell on Madhuri Dixit-Nene. She was in a mood to goof around. "Goofing around after a Harry Potter film marathon. Expecto Patronum. #Potterhead," she posted with a photograph in the trademark Potter glasses.
