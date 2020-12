You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Your Honor Trailer - No Second Chances



Your Honor Season 1 Trailer - No Second Chances - SHOWTIME - The 10-episode thriller stars Bryan Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenaged son Adam (Hunter Doohan) is.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:49 Published 3 weeks ago Your Honor Season 1 - Bryan Cranston, Hunter Doohan, Michael Stuhlbarg, Isiah Whitlock



Plot synopsis: YOUR HONOR is a new SHOWTIME limited series and legal thriller that rips through all strata of New Orleans society. Bryan Cranston stars as a respected judge whose son is involved in a.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:26 Published on October 23, 2020

Related news from verified sources 'Your Honor' Captures A Horrifying Spiral Of Accidents — And Consequences Bryan Cranston is a judge whose life is torn apart when his teen son is involved in a car accident with a mobster's son. The legal twists and dramatic turns are...

NPR 2 days ago