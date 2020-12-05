Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Internet Trolls Strike Fast After Ashanti Verzuz Keyshia Cole Announcement

SOHH Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
The Internet Trolls Strike Fast After Ashanti Verzuz Keyshia Cole AnnouncementSocial media can’t wait for Ashanti and Keyshia Cole to put their classics up against one another. The Internet has already come through with some hard-hitting jokes and memes aimed at the must-see Verzuz battle. Internet Trolls Ashanti Verzuz Keyshia Cole Following the announcement of Ashanti/Keyshia going down, social media made sure to celebrate with […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Microsoft Teams stop working on Internet Explorer 11 from Nov 30 [Video]

Microsoft Teams stop working on Internet Explorer 11 from Nov 30

Microsoft Teams stopped working on Internet Explorer 11 starting November 30, 2020, as per a prior announcement made by the company. According to Mashable, the tech company had made the announcement..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published