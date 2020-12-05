Global  
 

Jim Jordan Gets SHREDDED for Saying Dr. Fauci Might 'Cancel Saying Merry Christmas'

Mediaite Saturday, 5 December 2020
Jim Jordan Gets SHREDDED for Saying Dr. Fauci Might ‘Cancel Saying Merry Christmas’Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan spurred fierce backlash when he attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci for recommending Americans avoid travel during the holidays, and (maybe) joked "What will he cancel next? Saying Merry Christmas?"
