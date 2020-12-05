Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Surprise Fans with Release of New Christmas Duet - Listen Now!
Saturday, 5 December 2020 () Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are treating their fans to something special this holiday season! The music stars and cute couple just released their rendition of the classic holiday tune “The Christmas Song.” Shawn and Camila will be donating all of the money they make from the song to Feeding America and they kicked it [...]
2020 has been a busy year for Shawn Mendes! Not only did he also premiere his Netflix documentary “In Wonder”, but he also released his fourth studio album. While catching up with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, the 22-year-old shared how his relationship with Camila Cabello helped shape his new...