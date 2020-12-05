Global  
 

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Surprise Fans with Release of New Christmas Duet - Listen Now!

Just Jared Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are treating their fans to something special this holiday season! The music stars and cute couple just released their rendition of the classic holiday tune “The Christmas Song.” Shawn and Camila will be donating all of the money they make from the song to Feeding America and they kicked it [...]
