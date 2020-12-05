Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Matthew Perry Announces 'Friends' Clothing Line for Covid-19 Relief

AceShowbiz Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
The former 'Friends' actor has launched a limited-edition clothing line inspired by his own classic television series in an effort to raise money for coronavirus relief.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Matthew Perry launches 'Friends'-themed clothing line to benefit coronavirus relief

Matthew Perry launches 'Friends'-themed clothing line to benefit coronavirus relief 00:53

 Matthew Perry has announced via Instagram that he's launching a 'Friends'-themed clothing line to benefit coronavirus relief.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cousins organize hurricane relief efforts for Honduras [Video]

Cousins organize hurricane relief efforts for Honduras

The devastation caused by Hurricane Eta across Central America inspired two Jersey City cousins to take action and help the victims in Honduras. Using social media, Gabriela Casco and Norman Bonano,..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:55Published
Katy Perry Is Facing Backlash for Promoting Her Dad's Non-Partisan Clothing Line [Video]

Katy Perry Is Facing Backlash for Promoting Her Dad's Non-Partisan Clothing Line

Perry's dad is reportedly a Trump supporter.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Matthew Perry announces 'Friends' apparel line to benefit coronavirus relief

 'What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity?' the actor joked.
FOXNews.com