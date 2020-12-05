Where Is 'Citizen Kane' Streaming? Watch It Online Before Seeing 'Mank' on Netflix
Saturday, 5 December 2020 () The new Netflix movie Mank, which is becoming an awards season favorite, tells the story of the making of the classic film Citizen Kane. If you’re interested in seeing the new movie, chances are, you might want to watch Citizen Kane first to make sure you can understand all of the references. You can currently [...]
The new movie "Mank," which starts streaming on Netflix on Friday, focuses on writer Herman J. Mankiewicz as he works on 1941 cinema classic "Citizen Kane," considered by many the greatest movie of all time. Mankiewicz and director Orson Welles battled over who would be credited for the screenplay.
MANK Movie (2020) - trailer HD - synopsis: 1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) as he races to finish..