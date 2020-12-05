Fat Joe Can’t Wait For Ashanti Verzuz Keyshia Cole Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

New York rapper Fat Joe is going to be first in line when the Ashanti Verzuz Keyshia Cole starts streaming. The hip-hop veteran has shared a major co-sign for the epic classics battle going down. Fat Joe Co-Signs Ashanti Verzuz Keyshia Cole Joey Crack went to his Instagram page to salute Verzuz for putting together […] New York rapper Fat Joe is going to be first in line when the Ashanti Verzuz Keyshia Cole starts streaming. The hip-hop veteran has shared a major co-sign for the epic classics battle going down. Fat Joe Co-Signs Ashanti Verzuz Keyshia Cole Joey Crack went to his Instagram page to salute Verzuz for putting together […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

