David Lander, who was best known for playing Squiggy on the beloved sitcom Laverne & Shirley, has died at the age of 73. Lander died of multiple sclerosis, which he battled for the past 37 years. Variety confirmed that he passed away on Friday night (December 4) at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. While [...]