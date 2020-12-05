Global  
 

Miley Cyrus Reveals How She Stays Sexually Active During the Pandemic

Just Jared Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus is not shy about talking about her sex life and she’s opening up about keeping it active even during the pandemic. The 28-year-old singer split from her boyfriend Cody Simpson over the summer and even though she can’t physically be with anyone new right now, she’s having some virtual fun. “I do a [...]
