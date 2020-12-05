Global  
 

Man Dresses as Buddy from 'Elf' to Meet His Father for First Time

Just Jared Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
If you love the movie Elf, you’re going to love this story! A man named Doug Henning, who is in his 40s, grew up with a set of adopted parents and he just discovered his biological father thanks to Ancestry.com. His father, Raul, actually didn’t know he existed until Doug reached out. Henning planned his [...]
