Miley Cyrus Is Helping Fans Make Life Decisions By Commenting on Their TikTok Videos

Just Jared Sunday, 6 December 2020
A new trend on TikTok is trying to get Miley Cyrus to make life decisions by commenting on your video! People are coming up with things they’ll agree to do if Miley leaves a comment… and she actually has been leaving tons of comments for her fans. Some fans are getting tattoos of what Miley [...]
