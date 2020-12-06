Fox News Forced to Air Newsmax and OAN Segments Played During Trump Georgia Rally
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
The Fox News Channel on Saturday night was forced into airing segments from both rival conservative cable networks, Newsmax TV and One America News (OAN), which President Donald Trump directed the crowd to watch at his Georgia rally on a jumbotron.
The Fox News Channel on Saturday night was forced into airing segments from both rival conservative cable networks, Newsmax TV and One America News (OAN), which President Donald Trump directed the crowd to watch at his Georgia rally on a jumbotron.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources