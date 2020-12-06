Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fox News Forced to Air Newsmax and OAN Segments Played During Trump Georgia Rally

Mediaite Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
The Fox News Channel on Saturday night was forced into airing segments from both rival conservative cable networks, Newsmax TV and One America News (OAN), which President Donald Trump directed the crowd to watch at his Georgia rally on a jumbotron. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Health Headlines - 12-4-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 12-4-20

In today's health headlines we talk about how the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines will be handled and tracked. Also, a model shows another 500,000 potential deaths by April 2021.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:25Published
Fox News’ ‘War On Christmas’ Gets A COVID-19 Twist [Video]

Fox News’ ‘War On Christmas’ Gets A COVID-19 Twist

Fox News host Tucker Carlson suggested that public health experts are urging Americans to avoid large holiday gatherings simply to assert their power over Christmas.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:36Published
President Trump continues claims of voter fraud in Georgia [Video]

President Trump continues claims of voter fraud in Georgia

All eyes are on Georgia once again. President Trump and his allies continue with their claims of voter fraud even after the state's vote was certified.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:10Published