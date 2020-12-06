Global  
 

Teyana Taylor Shocks Fans W/ Unexpected Retirement Announcement

SOHH Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Teyana Taylor Shocks Fans W/ Unexpected Retirement AnnouncementG.O.O.D. Music’s Teyana Taylor is going for greener pastures. The popular crooner has let the world know she’s focused on putting her music-making career in the past and looking at what’s next in her life. Teyana Taylor Drops Mic On Her Music Career TT went to her Instagram page to shock the world. Taylor pens […]
