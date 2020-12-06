Global  
 

What Diljit Dosanjh tweeted hours after joining farmers' protest at Delhi border

Zee News Sunday, 6 December 2020
Farmers' Protest: On Saturday, Diljit Dosanjh went to the protest site and initially sat among the crowd and listened to the speeches by other leaders. He then addressed the demonstrators.
News video: Diljit Dosanjh joins farmers' protest at Singhu Border

Diljit Dosanjh joins farmers' protest at Singhu Border 01:32

 Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh joined farmers' protest at Delhi-Haryana Border. He came in support of them at Singhu border and said, "We have only one request to Centre. Please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and entire country is with farmers." Farmers'...

