Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jeanine Pirro Changes Tune On AG Bill Barr, Once A Steady ‘Locomotive,’ Now A Swamp Dweller Who Can’t See His ‘Fellow Reptiles!’

Mediaite Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Fox News host Jeanine Pirro went after President Donald Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Saturday night, claiming Barr is so deeply embedded into the "swamp" that he can't see his "fellow reptiles." 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like