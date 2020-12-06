Jeanine Pirro Changes Tune On AG Bill Barr, Once A Steady ‘Locomotive,’ Now A Swamp Dweller Who Can’t See His ‘Fellow Reptiles!’
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Fox News host Jeanine Pirro went after President Donald Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Saturday night, claiming Barr is so deeply embedded into the "swamp" that he can't see his "fellow reptiles."
Fox News host Jeanine Pirro went after President Donald Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Saturday night, claiming Barr is so deeply embedded into the "swamp" that he can't see his "fellow reptiles."
|
|
You Might Like