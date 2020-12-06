See Photos: Fardeen Khan spotted at Mukesh Chhabra's office; treats fans with new look
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Fardeen Khan was last seen in a Hindi film in 2010, which was Dulha Mil Gaya, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen.
The actor was missing in action for a while but was spotted after a long time as he was papped at casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office.
