Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

See Photos: Fardeen Khan spotted at Mukesh Chhabra's office; treats fans with new look

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
See Photos: Fardeen Khan spotted at Mukesh Chhabra's office; treats fans with new lookFardeen Khan was last seen in a Hindi film in 2010, which was Dulha Mil Gaya, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen.

The actor was missing in action for a while but was spotted after a long time as he was papped at casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office.

*Fardeen Khan spotted at Mukesh Chhabra's office: Picture...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like