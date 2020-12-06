Veteran Marathi actor Ravi Patwardhan passes away at 83
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Veteran Marathi actor Ravi Patwardhan passed away on November 6, at the age of 83. As per a report by *Maharashtra Times*, the actor died due to a heart attack. He is survived by his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law, daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.
According to the report, Ravi Patwardhan had trouble breathing on...
