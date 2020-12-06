Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rebel Wilson Reveals the Exercise That Helped Her Lose 60 Pounds

Just Jared Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Rebel Wilson is dishing on her Year of Health! After hitting her goal weight, the 40-year-old actress revealed that walking was the exercise that helped her the most to lose 60lbs. “I know I’m in a lucky position, I do have access to really amazing personal trainers. But I want you guys to know that [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rebel Wilson's relationship with Jacob Busch began before her 'Year of Health' [Video]

Rebel Wilson's relationship with Jacob Busch began before her 'Year of Health'

Rebel Wilson's relationship with Jacob Busch began before she embarked on her transformative "Year of Health".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Rebel Wilson has frozen her eggs [Video]

Rebel Wilson has frozen her eggs

Rebel Wilson has undergone her dramatic transformation because she was ready to "freeze [her] eggs" and wanted to be as healthy as possible.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:34Published
Man Lifts His French Bulldog to do Bench Press [Video]

Man Lifts His French Bulldog to do Bench Press

This guy involved his pet French Bulldog, Rebel, while working out. He lifted the dog with his hands while lying flat on the ground, doing bench press or as he liked to call it, French press, as his..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:22Published