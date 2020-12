You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rudy Giuliani to appear in front of Michigan House Oversight Committee



Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and the man in charge of Trump's fight to overturn election results in several states, will appear in front of the Michigan House Oversight.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:15 Published 3 days ago Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons



CNN reports President Donald Trump's associates are making appeals to him in the hopes of obtaining pardons before he leaves office. The appeals come on the heels of Trump's decision to pardon his.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 4 days ago Experts Say If Giuliani Is Disbarred, It Won't Be Over The Election



Rudy Giuliani is up against numerous calls for his license to practice law to be revoked. But the bar to disbarment is set very high, and legal experts are divided as to whether Giuliani's conduct has.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published 1 week ago