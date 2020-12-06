Global  
 

Kim Kardashian pens adorable note for son Saint on 5th birthday

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
American reality TV star Kim Kardashian penned an adorably sweet note for son Saint West who rang in his fifth birthday on Saturday.

The 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians' star hopped on to Instagram to pen sweet wishes for her son. Kardashian also revealed a ritual that she does on every birthday of her kids, i.e.- She asks...
