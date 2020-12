Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Nikki Tamboli Voted Out



Bigg Boss 14 nears its finale but there is still a question mark on who will lift the trophy as in a new twist they will have to face 5 new challengers. Contestants shredded their bad memories from the.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 04:59 Published 5 days ago

Bigg Boss 14 Day 55 Highlights: Jasmin And Rubina End Up In A War Of Words



Bonds in the Bigg Boss 14 house change on a weekly basis. However, none of us ever expected Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin to end up at loggerheads, that too because of Nikki Tamboli’s antics!.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 07:13 Published 2 weeks ago