Eminem Makes Surprise Cameo in Pete Davidson's 'Stan' Parody Sketch on 'SNL' - Watch!

Just Jared Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Eminem made a blink and you’ll miss it appearance on Saturday Night Live! The 48-year-old rapper made a brief cameo in a sketch that aired during the show on Saturday (December 5). In the sketch, Pete Davidson parody’s Eminem‘s song “Stan” by putting a holiday spin on it. Pete‘s character, named Stu, sends letter after [...]
