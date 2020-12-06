Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Angelina Jolie Goes Shopping With Son Knox in LA

Just Jared Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Angelina Jolie is getting in some pre-Christmas shopping. The 45-year-old Tomb Raider actress and activist was spotted going to pick up some things with her 12-year-old son Knox (not pictured) on Saturday (December 5) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Angelina Jolie Angelina looked chic and stylish as always, wearing an [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Emma Stone's mom had drunken chats with Angelina Jolie [Video]

Emma Stone's mom had drunken chats with Angelina Jolie

Emma Stone's mother had drunken chats with Angelina Jolie at the Golden Globes.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:39Published
Angelina Jolie to direct biopic about war photographer Don McCullin [Video]

Angelina Jolie to direct biopic about war photographer Don McCullin

Angelina Jolie has announced that she will direct a new biopic called 'Unreasonable Behaviour' about the life of war photojournalist Don McCullin.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Come Away Film - clip with Angelina Jolie - House of cards [Video]

Come Away Film - clip with Angelina Jolie - House of cards

Directed by Brenda Chapman, the Oscar™-winning director and co-writer of Pixar’s Brave and written by Kate Goodhill, COME AWAY is a whimsical and inspiring British made live-action fairy-tale...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:15Published