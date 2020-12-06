Global  
 

Gwen Stefani Announces New Single 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself'!

Just Jared Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Gwen Stefani is coming back solo! The 51-year-old Love. Angel. Music. Baby. superstar made an exciting announcement on social media regarding her music career. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwen Stefani “LET ME REINTRODUCE MYSELF 💥 new single coming 12/7 gx,” Gwen announced, along with the cover art for her new single, which [...]
News video: Gwen Stefani 'Reintroduces' Herself with New Single as She Makes It Clear It's 'Not a Comeback'

Gwen Stefani 'Reintroduces' Herself with New Single as She Makes It Clear It's 'Not a Comeback' 01:23

 "I never expected to be writing, but it was in there. And it's been really, really incredible," Stefani told Apple Music's Zane Lowe

