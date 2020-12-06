Today Show's Bobbie Thomas Mourns Death of Husband Michael Marion
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Today contributor Bobbie Thomas is mourning the loss of her husband Michael Marion, who died on Dec. 1. He was 42. The style editor, 46, wrote an emotional post on Instagram about his...
