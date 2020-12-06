Matthew McConaughey calls out Hollywood hypocrisy for mocking conservatives’ refusal to accept Biden win
Matthew McConaughey last week took his Hollywood peers to task for their condescending attitude toward conservatives and Trump supporters who are refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.
