Democratic Sen. Mark Warner Responds to Bernie Sanders’ Criticism of Covid Relief Proposal: ‘Characterization Is Just Not Accurate’

Mediaite Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
With Congress still negotiating over desperately-needed covid relief, Senator *Bernie Sanders* made it clear he opposes the $900 million package currently under consideration because of what it leaves out.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Pelosi cites momentum on COVID relief bill talks

Pelosi cites momentum on COVID relief bill talks 01:19

 U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday there was momentum behind talks on a coronavirus relief bill and that a bipartisan COVID-19 proposal could be the basis for relief negotiations.

