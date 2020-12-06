Global  
 

Prince William & Kate Middleton Embark on Three Day Royal Train Tour of United Kingdom

Just Jared Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Prince William and Kate Middleton share a private conversation as they arrive at the Euston Station on Sunday (December 6) in London, England. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are “very much looking forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible work that has been done across the country throughout this difficult year and to [...]
News video: Prince William and Duchess Catherine embark on special royal train tour

