WATCH: Sen. David Perdue Introduced as ‘An Empty Podium’ After Refusing to Debate Democratic Challenger Jon Ossoff

Monday, 7 December 2020
Democratic Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff ripped into Senator David Perdue (R-GA) on Sunday night following Perdue refusing to partake in the duo's first of two debates.
 The Democratic challenger for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia debated against an empty lectern on Sunday as Senator David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, declined to participate in the debate against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

