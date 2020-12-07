WATCH: Kelly Loeffler Asked About Trading Of Stocks By Opponent, Fires Back ‘I’ve Been Completely Exonerated’ Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Georgia Republican incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler during Sunday night's debate, was asked by Democratic opponent Rev. Raphael Warnock about her large trading of stocks ahead of public knowledge on the coronavirus pandemic, to which Loeffler responded by claiming she had been "completely exonerated" of such allegations. 👓 View full article

