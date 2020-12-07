Global  
 

WATCH: Kelly Loeffler Asked About Trading Of Stocks By Opponent, Fires Back ‘I’ve Been Completely Exonerated’

Mediaite Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Georgia Republican incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler during Sunday night's debate, was asked by Democratic opponent Rev. Raphael Warnock about her large trading of stocks ahead of public knowledge on the coronavirus pandemic, to which Loeffler responded by claiming she had been "completely exonerated" of such allegations. 
