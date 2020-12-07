Young Hollywood Stars Are Ruling the Red Carpet at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2020!
Monday, 7 December 2020 () Maddie Ziegler, Sabrina Carpenter, and Sofia Carson are among the stars who are looking so chic at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time, which are airing right now on Sunday night (December 6). Instead of having a normal awards show this year, MTV decided to honor the biggest and best [...]
The late Chadwick Boseman was honored at Sunday's MTV Movie & TV Awards. The "Black Panther" actor died in August. He posthumously received the Hero for the Ages award, presented by fellow Marvel stars Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr. Boseman was only 43 when he died after a private battle with...
Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards paid tribute to some of the most iconic moments in film and television, including scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis in "Halloween" and Selma Blair..