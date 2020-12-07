Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sarah Michelle Gellar & Selma Blair Re-Enact 'Cruel Intentions' Kiss In a Very 2020 Way!

Just Jared Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair are locking lips again – well, at least they’re trying to. The two actress and longtime BFFs were honored with the Legendary Lip Lock award at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time on Sunday night (December 6). Sarah and Selma won the Best Kiss [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Southland Tales Movie (2006) - Dwayne Johnson, Seann William Scott, Sarah Michelle Gellar

Southland Tales Movie (2006) - Dwayne Johnson, Seann William Scott, Sarah Michelle Gellar 02:27

 Southland Tales Movie (2006) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: During a three-day heat wave just before a huge 4th of July celebration, an action star stricken with amnesia meets up with a sexy star who is developing her own reality TV project, and a policeman who holds the key to a vast...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Simply Irresistible Movie (1999) - Sarah Michelle Gellar, Sean Patrick Flanery, Patricia Clarkson [Video]

Simply Irresistible Movie (1999) - Sarah Michelle Gellar, Sean Patrick Flanery, Patricia Clarkson

Simply Irresistible Movie (1999) trailer - Plot synopsis: A magical crab works wonders for a terrible chef's culinary skills, leading her towards the man of her dreams. Director: Mark Tarlov Writer:..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:23Published
Possession Movie (2009) - Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lee Pace [Video]

Possession Movie (2009) - Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lee Pace

Possession Movie (2009) - Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A woman's life is thrown into chaos after a freak car accident sends her husband and brother-in-law into comas. Thrills arrive after the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:25Published
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals What She’s Learned from Her Best Friend Shannen Doherty [Video]

Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals What She’s Learned from Her Best Friend Shannen Doherty

Sarah Michelle Gellar opens up about spending time at home and surviving remote school with her kids

Credit: People     Duration: 02:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Recreate Cruel Intentions Kiss for MTV Movie & TV Awards

 It's been more than 20 years since Sarah Michelle Gellar taught Selma Blair how to get to first base in Cruel Intentions. At the 2020 MTV Movie Awards: Greatest...
E! Online