Sarah Michelle Gellar & Selma Blair Re-Enact 'Cruel Intentions' Kiss In a Very 2020 Way!
Monday, 7 December 2020 () Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair are locking lips again – well, at least they’re trying to. The two actress and longtime BFFs were honored with the Legendary Lip Lock award at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time on Sunday night (December 6). Sarah and Selma won the Best Kiss [...]
