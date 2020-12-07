Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Adam Sandler & Drew Barrymore Tease Fourth Movie Together at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2020!

Just Jared Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
It looks like Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore will be reuniting again on the big screen! On Sunday night (December 6), Adam and Drew were honored with the GOAT Dynamic Duo award at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time. Adam and Drew have been frequent collaborators over the years, starring [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Movie Show Season 1 [Video]

The Movie Show Season 1

The Movie Show Season 1 Trailer - SyFy - Plot synopsis: A fictional public access movie review show hosted by two puppets discussing current blockbuster movies as well as classic, fan-favorite..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:10Published
Sexual Animals Movie [Video]

Sexual Animals Movie

Sexual Animals Movie Official Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Synopsis: Adam Wolnik is anxious. He’s graduating from college at the end of the semester and finds himself at a crossroads in his long-term..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:14Published
Mark Ruffalo reunites with Jennifer Garner for Ryan Reynolds' new movie The Adam Project [Video]

Mark Ruffalo reunites with Jennifer Garner for Ryan Reynolds' new movie The Adam Project

Mark Ruffalo is reuniting with his 13 Going On 30 co-star Jennifer Garner in Ryan Reynolds' new movie The Adam Project.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published