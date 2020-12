Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Bobbie Thomas has announced the heartbreaking passing of her husband Michael Marion. The 46-year-old Today contributor took to Instagram on Sunday (December 6) to reveal that her lawyer husband died at the young age of 42. “Nothing is normal. Maybe nothing will ever be normal again. For me, it won’t. My husband is gone. 💔” [...]