Rudy Giuliani Responds To Contracting Covid, Following Reports of Being Hospitalized: I’m ‘Feeling Good’

Mediaite Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Rudy Giuliani Responds To Contracting Covid, Following Reports of Being Hospitalized: I’m ‘Feeling Good’Rudy Giuliani sent out a reassuring message via Twitter Sunday night, following reports of being hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: ‘Get better soon Rudy’: Trump’s lawyer gets COVID

‘Get better soon Rudy’: Trump’s lawyer gets COVID 01:15

 [NFA] President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on Sunday, after a wave of travel by the former New York mayor seeking to persuade Republican state lawmakers to overturn the election results. Gavino Garay reports.

