Rudy Giuliani Responds To Contracting Covid, Following Reports of Being Hospitalized: I’m ‘Feeling Good’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump says Rudy Giuliani has COVID-19, reports indicate he's been hospitalized



Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and the man heading up Trump's effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, has contracted COVID-19, the President said Sunday. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:24 Published 4 hours ago Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus



Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photos Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, according to President Donald Trump. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, has.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 6 hours ago Trump Could Pardon Himself And Twenty Associates Before Leaving Office



Politico reports that President Donald Trump is considering pardoning as many as 20 close associates before he leaves office in January. Who would he pardon? According to Business insider they include.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources JUST IN: Rudy Giuliani Being Admitted to Hospital to Treat Covid Symptoms, Reports CNN President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Sunday evening following testing...

Mediaite 4 hours ago



