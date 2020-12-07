Mark Levin Baselessly Claims Pennsylvania ‘Fixed The System’ To Help Joe Biden Win Election
Monday, 7 December 2020 () Fox News host Mark Levin baselessly claimed the state of Pennsylvania "fixed the system" in the 2020 election to make President-elect Joe Biden victorious in the state, on his Sunday night Life, Liberty & Levin program.
President Donald Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday morning. According to Business Insider, Trump asked Gov. Kemp to convince the state legislature to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's..