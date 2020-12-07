Global  
 

Ayushmann Khurrana terms Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui director Abhishek Kapoor as 'Top Guy'

Mid-Day Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana who is currently shooting in Chandigarh for his upcoming film on Sunday shared a candid picture with director Abhishek Kapoor, and termed him 'Top Guy'.

The 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan' star took to Instagram and shared a candid picture that showcases Abhishek and Ayushman while the filmmaker is...
