Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar passes away at 34

Mid-Day Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Divya Bhatnagar, who rose to fame with her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, passed away at the age of 34 due to *COVID-19* complications. The actress was fighting against the disease for a past few weeks, breathed her last on December 7, 2020. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee confirmed the news on her...
