Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar passes away at 34

Divya Bhatnagar, who rose to fame with her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, passed away at the age of 34 due to *COVID-19* complications. The actress was fighting against the disease for a past few weeks, breathed her last on December 7, 2020. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee confirmed the news on her...