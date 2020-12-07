Watch Chris Hemsworth prep for Thor 4
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
'Avengers' star Chris Hemsworth has been sweating it out in the gym and seems to have taken up many other muscular activities to raise his fitness level to the next level for his upcoming project 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.
'Avengers' star Chris Hemsworth has been sweating it out in the gym and seems to have taken up many other muscular activities to raise his fitness level to the next level for his upcoming project 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources