Gary Lineker, Hazel Irvine and Ken Brown pay tribute to the legendary BBC golf commentator Peter Alliss, who has died at the age of 89.

'There was no one quite like Peter Alliss' - 'Voice of golf' dies at 89 BBC Sport looks back on the life of legendary commentator Peter Alliss, known to many as 'The Voice of golf', who has died aged 89.

BBC Sport 19 hours ago