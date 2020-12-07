Aubrey Plaza Reveals Kristen Stewart Got Coronavirus While Filming 'Happiest Season'

Global  
 

Aubrey Plaza has revealed some big news about Kristen Stewart. During her interview with Stephen Colbert, Aubrey, 36, revealed that Kristen, 30, got coronavirus while they were filming their new holiday movie Happiest Season in Pittsburgh back in February. “COVID-19 was on our set, Kristen got sick. Well, we didn’t know,” Aubrey started. “A lot [...]
