Aubrey Plaza Reveals Kristen Stewart Got Coronavirus While Filming 'Happiest Season'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Clea DuVall: Happiest Season



It’s been more than a week since Hulu released Happiest Season, and queer TikTok and Twitter are alive with take after take about this film. I knew when I first watched that the tidal wave of.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 1 day ago People Are Wishing Hulu's 'Happiest Season' Had Ended Differently



'Happiest Season' premiered on Hulu and people are wishing that Aubrey Plaza's character had been the love interest instead. Credit: What's Trending Duration: 01:05 Published 3 days ago Happiest Season Movie (2020) - Making Of



Happiest Season Movie (2020) - Making Of (Featurette) • A Hulu Original Go behind the scenes of the new Hulu Original Film, Happiest Season. Happiest Season is now streaming, only on.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 03:12 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Kristen Stewart Got Sick With Covid-19 on Set of Her New Movie 'Happiest Season' According to co-star Aubrey Plaza, the former' Twilight' actress battled the deadly coronavirus early this year while they were on set filming the new Christmas...

AceShowbiz 8 hours ago



