Aubrey Plaza Reveals Kristen Stewart Got Coronavirus While Filming 'Happiest Season'
Monday, 7 December 2020 () Aubrey Plaza has revealed some big news about Kristen Stewart. During her interview with Stephen Colbert, Aubrey, 36, revealed that Kristen, 30, got coronavirus while they were filming their new holiday movie Happiest Season in Pittsburgh back in February. “COVID-19 was on our set, Kristen got sick. Well, we didn’t know,” Aubrey started. “A lot [...]
Happiest Season movie clip - John on Coming Out • A Hulu Original - In this scene, John (Dan Levy) comforts Abby (Kristen Stewart) and reminds her that everyone's coming out story is different. Happiest Season is now streaming, only on Hulu.
ABOUT HAPPIEST SEASON
Meeting your girlfriend’s...