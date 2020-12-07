Fontaines D.C. Cover 'I'm A Man You Don't Meet Everyday' Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Check it out now...



*Fontaines D.C.* have shared their version of Irish folk song 'I'm A Man You Don't Meet Everyday'.



The band's second album 'A Hero's Death' is riding high in those End Of Year polls, following *a year of exceptional acclaim*.



New music keeps coming, though, such as this raucous take on an Irish folk classic.



Fontaines D.C. re-work 'I'm A Man You Don't Meet Everyday' for SiriusXMU Sessions, and it's a potent take on the standard.



Stylistically, the band seem to echo The Pogues' rendition, heard on *their album 'Rum, Sodomy & The Lash*'.



Former Pogues bassist Cáit O'Riordan sang that version, and she tweeted her approval of Fontaines' take.



Tune in now.



'A Hero's Death' is out now.



