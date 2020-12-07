Floyd Mayweather to Fight Against Logan Paul in 2021

YouTuber Logan Paul has struck a deal to fight former boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a “special exhibition” match on February 20th. The bout will be...

KSI reacts to rival Logan Paul securing Floyd Mayweather fight as UFC president Dana White hits out at ‘the state of boxing’ UFC president Dana White launched a withering attack on the sport of boxing after learning Logan Paul will face Floyd Mayweather Jr in an ‘exhibition’ bout....

talkSPORT 38 minutes ago



